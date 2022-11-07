IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Ryan Whitesides is the new Idaho Department of Labor regional labor economist for eastern Idaho.

Headquartered in Idaho Falls, Whitesides’ area includes covering Butte, Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Lemhi, Madison, Jefferson and Teton counties.

Whitesides received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Weber State University in 2002 and is returning to Idaho after living and working in Tampa Bay, Florida. He has also lived and worked in the greater New York City, Chicago and Salt Lake City metro areas.

His background is in workforce services with experience as a coordinator/consultant for public and private agencies like the U.S. Department of Labor in Utah, Montana, Illinois and Wisconsin. He’s been a consultant for State Vocational Rehabilitation in Idaho and Florida. He also worked as a business service coordinator for the State of Florida Job Center Network and Department of Economic Opportunity.

The department’s labor economists analyze local labor market data and respond to requests for regional economic, labor market and demographic research projects from Idaho businesses, media, communities, state and local agencies, elected officials and department staff.

