Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A surge of newly laid-off workers is overwhelming Idaho’s unemployment phone systems.

The Idaho Department of Labor is encouraging workers who need to file for benefits to file on-line or visit the agency’s website.

“You do not have to call the department to file a claim. Everything can be done online and most questions can be answered by reviewing the posted material,” said Idaho Department of Labor director Jani Revier. “Our call volume is high and most callers are receiving a busy signal and will not get through.”

The jammed phone lines are also preventing the department’s claim specialists from calling out to resolve issues with individual claims.

The department says answers to questions about unemployment insurance and COVID-19 are also available in the FAQ section of the website.

Although a significant expansion of the nation’s unemployment insurance program was approved by Congress last week, Revier said it will take time to implement the “CAREs Act” programs at the state level.

Many essential businesses, including grocery stores and assisted living facilities, are actively looking for work. You can find more information on available options here.