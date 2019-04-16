Deported illegal immigrant whose spouse is a fallen US soldier allowed reentry into US: report

An illegal immigrant whose wife – a U.S. soldier – died while serving in Afghanistan, was allowed re-entry into the U.S. on Monday after immigration officials deported him from his Arizona home last week, according to a report.

Jose Gonzalez Carranza, who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally in 2004, was arrested on April 8 and deported two days later, the Arizona Republic reported, citing his attorney Ezequiel Hernandez.

Carranza’s wife, Army Pfc. Barbara Vievra, died in 2010 during an attack by insurgents in Afghanistan. Gonzalez was subsequently awarded a “parole in place,” which meant he could stay in the U.S. without fear of deportation despite being in the country illegally, his lawyer said.

Last December, a judge ordered Gonzalez deported for reportedly failing to attend a court hearing. Hernandez claimed Carranza was not aware of the court hearing until his arrest last week.

After a report by the Arizona Republic, Customs and Border Protection agents let Gonzales reenter the U.S. Hernandez said he was working out the terms with ICE officials and has filed a motion to reopen the deportation case, the Arizona Republic reported.

The office of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., told the Arizona Republic it had spoken with Hernandez and will “assist the Carranza family in the process.”