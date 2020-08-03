Local News

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent drive-by shooting incident early Monday morning.

Deputies were called to the Harris Trailer Park in the 800 block of West 3rd South in Sugar City at around 1:20 a.m.

They found the front door was broken and had several bullet holes. As they examined the mobile home, they found several more bullet holes inside. No one was physically hurt in the incident.

Investigators said a white Ford F-150 pickup was seen leaving the area.

No arrests have been made, but deputies are following up on leads.