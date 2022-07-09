BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help locating 40-year-old Genevette Garner of Jefferson County.

Garner left a vehicle at her parents residence in Iona last Tuesday and had been communicating with family through text around noon that day.

Since that time, Garner has not been seen and family has been unable to make contact her.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Garner is asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200.

