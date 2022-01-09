AMMON, Idaho (KIFI)- The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a truck involved in an incident in the Walmart parking lot in Ammon.

The Sheriff’s Office said an elderly gentleman was injured in the parking lot of the Ammon Walmart by a vehicle backing from a parking spot early Saturday afternoon.

In a press release sent by the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were able to gather information about the accident and accounts from witnesses after the injured man was transported to the hospital, however they have been unable to locate the driver or the vehicle involved in the incident. “Apparently, the driver assisted the victim who then went into the store but then left the area, possibly not aware the man was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries,” the release reads.

Deputies investigating this incident are wishing to speak with the driver of the vehicle involved, a male adult driving a dark color mid-90’s Dodge pickup. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact dispatch at 208-529-1200 and ask to speak to a Deputy.

Truck BCSO deputies are looking for

