ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Two Ada County Sheriff’s Office deputies dove into an ice cold pond off of Eagle Road Sunday to rescue a 51-year-old woman who was trapped in her car after crashing into the pond.

It was just 23 degrees outside at the time.

The woman was treated for what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

Both deputies also walked away cold are ok.

The post Deputies rescue woman from freezing pond appeared first on Local News 8.