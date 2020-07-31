SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – At approximately 7:00 p.m. Thursday, the Madison County Dispatch Center received a call from a woman living in Sugar City. She feared her husband was planning to attempt suicide possibly via explosives in a shed behind their house.

Madison County Sheriff’s deputies, Fire Department, EMS and the Idaho Falls Bomb Squad were dispatched.

Reverse 911 was used to alert residents. Emergency responders cleared the streets from 2nd South to 3rd South, between South Cutler St. and South Austin St., as a precaution.

Deputies attempted to make contact with the man and begin a dialogue.

In order to maintain safety, a perimeter was staged around the home.

After communication failed, entry was made into the building where he was safely taken into custody.

He was evaluated on the scene by medical staff and then transported for mental health care.

“We would like to thank all of our partnering agencies for their help in resolving this situation,” Public Information Officer Sgt. Isaac Payne said in a release. “We would also like to thank the community, including members of the media, for supporting our efforts and bringing this event to a safe conclusion.”

At this time, there aren’t any pending charges.