TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) – Deputies in Wyoming are looking for a man who is reported missing.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office says Robert Stiles Lowery was last seen August 19.

He was seen at Teton Village.

He was wearing a black baseball cap with letter p on it, a blue down vest, plaid shirt and blue jeans.

If you have seen or had any contact with him since August 20, contact the Teton County, Wyoming dispatch at 307-733-2331.

