Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a man who put an explosive device on the front door of a home on Vision Drive on July 14.

The Sheriff’s Office said the resident of the home told authorities they opened the front door to discover a small device with a burning fuse. The resident closed the door and moved away. The device exploded and caused extensive damage to the front of the house. No one was injured.

Deputies obtained evidence at the scene and images of a male suspect taken by security cameras.

The man was wearing a hood that covered his head and most of his face, a t-shirt, gloves, and pants with a black belt. The suspect can be seen placing the device at the front door and lighting the fuse before walking away.

Anyone who might be able to identify the suspect or has information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office at 208-529-1983 or online.