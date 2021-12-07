IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A Bonneville County sheriff’s deputy was not seriously injured when a pickup was struck his patrol car Monday morning.

It happened near US 26 and 97th North between Idaho Falls and Ririe.

The deputy was investigating a crash of a car rollover that happened just before 7 a.m.

While in his SUV doing paperwork, a Black Dodge pickup hit him on the side of the patrol car.

The pickup ended up in a nearby ditch. The driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance for minor injuries, a media release said.

The deputy was taken to the hospital by another officer to check out as a precaution.

No one was injured in the rollover crash.

The Bonneville County Sheriffs Office reminds motorists to be extra careful and slow down during winter driving conditions. Especially in areas where emergency personnel and tow trucks have flashing emergency lights in a crash scene.

