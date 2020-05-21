IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has released funeral details for Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy Wyatt Maser.

A viewing will take place Friday, May 22 from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Woods Funeral Home – 963 S. Ammon Road.

A procession will then begin at approximately 2:30 p.m. from Woods Funeral Home to Fielding Memorial Cemetery – 4600 S. Yellowstone Hwy. Idaho Falls. The procession will go south on Ammon to Sunnyside, then west on Sunnyside all the way to Yellowstone Highway and then south to Fielding Memorial.

There will be a significant increase of parked cars/traffic near Woods Funeral Home on S. Ammon between 1st St. and 17th St. from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., and the sheriff’s office asks you avoid that area as much as possible.

Suggested areas for the community to view the procession and/or pay respects to Dep. Maser and family are as follows:

South of 17 th St. to Sunnyside

St. to Sunnyside Hillcrest HS/Sandcreek Commons area near Sunnyside and 25 th E.

E. Mel Erickson Park near EIRMC and Sunnyside Rd

Sunnyside and Woodruff area

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, in an attempt to adhere to current state guidelines and recommendations with the COVID-19 epidemic, respectfully asks agencies wishing to send representation be from within the State of Idaho with the exception of Natrona County Wyoming Sheriff’s Office who have close family ties to Dep. Maser.

For those that do attend, the viewing will be limited to groups of 10 people in the funeral home, and police ask for your assistance in helping with social distancing at the graveside service beginning at 3 p.m.

Currently police are working a plan to have the service live streamed or broadcast for those who are unable to attend.

A memorial fund has been set up at the ISU Credit Union in Idaho Falls under the name “Bonneville County FOP, Wyatt Maser Memorial Account.” Out of state or area agencies wishing to make a donation to the Maser family in lieu of attending funeral services can contact the ISU Credit Union by phone to make arrangements – 208-235-7100.