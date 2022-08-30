JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WYDEQ) is providing $843,660 of grant funding for early replacement of diesel school buses through the 2022 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA 21 Grant).

The WYDEQ created the School Bus Replacement Program in 2016 with money from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act and from matching funds from the 2016 Volkswagen Settlement. With this program, WYDEQ has helped replace over 100 buses in Wyoming’s school districts.

The replacement buses have improved safety features providing safer transportation for students while curbing emissions.

“By replacing eligible buses, Wyoming will see further reductions in emissions,” Outreach Manager for DEQ Keith Guille said. “The DERA 21 Grant is a great opportunity for our students, our schools and our state.”

The application period is now open for eligible buses. Find more information, view an application webinar, and start the application process, by going to the WYDEQ website.

