BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Office of Energy and Mineral Resources (OEMR) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have awarded Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Program funds to 12 recipients across the state of Idaho.
The funds will be used to deploy publicly available electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment along Idaho’s major highways and freeways, creating a greater network of charging services for the public.
The following entities have been selected for funding through the EVSE Program:
- Blaine County, County Annex Building, Hailey
- City of Arco, Idaho Science Center, Arco
- City of Bonners Ferry, Visitor Center, Bonners Ferry
- City of Driggs, Driggs Community Center, Driggs
- City of Island Park, City Building, Island Park
- Cloninger’s, Grangeville
- Cloninger’s, Kamiah
- Eagle Landing, Fuel Station 76 on Kathleen, Coeur d’Alene
- Fall River Cooperative Headquarters, Ashton
- May’s Hardware, McCall
- Nez Perce Tribe, Clearwater River Casino, Lewiston
- Northern Lights Headquarters, Sagle
DEQ and OEMR have managed the EVSE Program since 2017 with funding from the Volkswagen Settlement. The program was designed to provide cost-share funds or reimbursements for direct current fast charger equipment, commonly called charging stations or charging docks. The program provided a total of $2.6 million in funds and ended in July 2022.
Visit DEQ’s Volkswagen and Diesel web page for more information.
The post DEQ and OEMR announce Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program award recipients appeared first on Local News 8.