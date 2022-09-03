BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Office of Energy and Mineral Resources (OEMR) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have awarded Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Program funds to 12 recipients across the state of Idaho.

The funds will be used to deploy publicly available electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment along Idaho’s major highways and freeways, creating a greater network of charging services for the public.

The following entities have been selected for funding through the EVSE Program:

Blaine County, County Annex Building, Hailey

City of Arco, Idaho Science Center, Arco

City of Bonners Ferry, Visitor Center, Bonners Ferry

City of Driggs, Driggs Community Center, Driggs

City of Island Park, City Building, Island Park

Cloninger’s, Grangeville

Cloninger’s, Kamiah

Eagle Landing, Fuel Station 76 on Kathleen, Coeur d’Alene

Fall River Cooperative Headquarters, Ashton

May’s Hardware, McCall

Nez Perce Tribe, Clearwater River Casino, Lewiston

Northern Lights Headquarters, Sagle

DEQ and OEMR have managed the EVSE Program since 2017 with funding from the Volkswagen Settlement. The program was designed to provide cost-share funds or reimbursements for direct current fast charger equipment, commonly called charging stations or charging docks. The program provided a total of $2.6 million in funds and ended in July 2022.

Visit DEQ’s Volkswagen and Diesel web page for more information.

The post DEQ and OEMR announce Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program award recipients appeared first on Local News 8.