BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is announcing fiscal year 2024 grant and loan funding opportunities for Idaho’s drinking water and wastewater systems.

Funding will be used to assist eligible public drinking water systems and wastewater systems with facility planning projects and help entities build or repair existing public drinking water systems and wastewater treatment facilities.

Eligible applicants include governmental entities and nonprofit corporations that have authority to collect, treat, or dispose of sewage or industrial wastewater as well as community water systems and nonprofit noncommunity water systems.

Funding Availability

DEQ has several funding opportunities available.

State Revolving Fund (SRF) Loans

State Revolving Fund (SRF) loans provide low-interest funding for up to 100% of design and construction costs for drinking water and wastewater facilities. SRF loans also offer below-market interest rates with average rates under 2%.

Planning Grants

Planning grants are available to help systems cover the cost of preparing facility planning documents or fund environmental reviews. These grants cover 50% of eligible costs.

Leading Idaho Initiative Funding

Additional funding is potentially available this year through Governor Little’s Leading Idaho initiative.

Application Process and Deadline

The letter of interest process includes two phases. Applicants are first required to submit a letter of interest—also known as an LOI—detailing their need for funding. A separate LOI is available for each funding opportunity.

LOI forms are available on DEQ’s Grants and Loans page. Completed LOIs are due by January 13, 2023, at 5 pm MST. Submit applications electronically to grants.loans@deq.idaho.gov.

DEQ will then evaluate, rate, and rank responses for inclusion on the annual priority list. LOI forms that receive the highest ratings will then be invited to submit a grant or loan application.

Training Opportunities

DEQ will host three training sessions to assist with the application process. Attendance is free but pre-registration is required.

LOI Loan Virtual Training: November 17, 10 am-12 pm MST. Register here.

LOI Loan Virtual Training: November 29, 10 am-12 pm MST. Register here.

LOI Grant Virtual Training: December 6, 10 am-12 pm MST. Register here.

