BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced the award of $1,030,979 to 20 drinking water and wastewater systems to help the facilities evaluate deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades.

These planning grants are funded from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds Governor Brad Little directed to DEQ.

“Families, farmers, ranchers, and all Idaho residents rely on clean, efficient water and wastewater systems. These systems are not only a crucial part of our way of life, but our economy as well. Funding for these projects from my Leading Idaho plan aims to ensure that Idaho residents – especially those in our rural communities – can depend on our water and wastewater infrastructure for generations to come,” Idaho Governor Brad Little said.

Comore Loma Water Corporation, Inc. – Comore Loma Water Corporation, Inc. in Bonneville County was awarded $40,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $80,000 and the remaining $40,000 will be funded by Comore Loma Water Corporation, Inc.

City of Driggs – The city of Driggs in Teton County was awarded $41,465 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $82,931, and the remaining $41,465 will be funded by the city.

City of East Hope – The city of East Hope in Bonner County was awarded $35,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $70,000 and the remaining $35,000 will be funded by the city.

City of Grace – The city of Grace in Caribou County was awarded $30,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $30,000 and the remaining $30,000 will be funded by the city.

City of Lewiston – The city of Lewiston in Nez Perce County was awarded $60,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $120,000, and the remaining $60,000 will be funded by the city.

City of Pierce – The city of Pierce in Clearwater County was awarded $60,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $120,000, and the remaining $60,000 will be funded by the city.

City of Potlatch – The city of Potlatch in Latah County was awarded $24,500 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $49,000, and the remaining $24,500 will be funded by the city.

City of Rexburg – The city of Rexburg in Madison County was awarded $60,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $120,000, and the remaining $60,000 will be funded by the city.

City of Victor – The city of Victor in Teton County was awarded $45,000 to prepare a drinking water study to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $90,000, and the remaining $45,000 will be funded by the city.

Twenty Mile Creek Water Association, Inc. – Twenty Mile Creek Water Association, Inc. in Boundary County was awarded $45,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $90,000, and the remaining $45,000 will be funded by Twenty Mile Creek Water Association, Inc.

City of Emmett – The city of Emmett in Gem County was awarded a $50,000 drinking water planning grant and a $60,000 wastewater planning grant to prepare planning studies to evaluate the current drinking water and wastewater systems and identify needed improvements. The total eligible cost of the drinking water project is $100,000, and the wastewater project is $120,000. The remaining $110,000 will be funded by the city.

City of New Plymouth – The city of New Plymouth in Payette County was awarded a $40,000 drinking water planning grant and a $40,000 wastewater planning grant to prepare planning studies and environmental reviews to evaluate the current drinking water and wastewater systems and identify needed improvements. The total eligible cost of the drinking water project is $80,000, and the wastewater project is $80,000. The remaining $80,000 will be funded by the city.

City of Shelley – The city of Shelley in Bingham County was awarded a $25,000 drinking water planning grant and a $30,000 wastewater planning rant to prepare planning studies to evaluate the current drinking water and wastewater systems and identify needed improvements. The total eligible cost of the drinking water project is $50,000 and the wastewater project is $60,000. The remaining $55,000 will be funded by the city.

Williams Lake Recreational Water and Sewer District – Williams Lake Recreational Water and Sewer District in Lemhi County was awarded a $27,000 drinking water planning grant and a $25,000 wastewater planning grant to prepare planning studies and an environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water and waste water systems and identify needed improvements. The total eligible cost of the drinking water project is $50,000, and the wastewater project is $54,000. The remaining $52,000 will be funded by Williams Lake Recreational Water and Sewer District.

City of Salmon – The city of Salmon in Lemhi County was awarded $25,491 to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current wastewater system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $50,983 and the remaining $25,492 will be funded by the city.

City of Jerome – The city of Jerome in Jerome County was awarded $198,169 to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current wastewater system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $396,338 and the remaining $198,169 will be funded by the city.

City of Melba – The city of Melba in Canyon County was $30,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current wastewater system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $60,000 and the remaining $30,000 will be funded by the city.

City of Twin Falls – The city of Twin Falls in Twin Falls County was awarded $145,000 to prepare a wastewater study to evaluate the current wastewater system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $290,000, and the remaining $145,000 will be funded by the city.

City of Weiser – The city of Weiser in Washington County was awarded $50,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current wastewater system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $100,000, and the remining $50,000 will be funded by the city.

Hoo Doo Harvard Water and Sewer District – Hoo Doo Harvard Water and Sewer District in Latah County was awarded $42,500 to prepare a wastewater planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current wastewater system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $85,000, and the remaining $42,500 will be funded by Hoo Doo Harvard Water and Sewer District.

