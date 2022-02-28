BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) awarded a $30,000 wastewater planning grant to the city of Teton in Fremont County.

The grant is funded from the $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Governor Little directed to DEQ on August 6, 2021.

The funds will be used to prepare a planning study to evaluate the current wastewater system and develop alternatives for any needed improvements.

The total eligible project cost is $60,000, and the remaining $30,000 will be funded by the city.

