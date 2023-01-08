BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced the award of $1,322,843 to 24 drinking water and wastewater systems to help the facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades, as part of Governor Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” plan.

“Families, farmers, ranchers, and all Idaho residents rely on clean, efficient water and wastewater systems. These systems are not only a crucial part of our way of life, but our economy as well. Funding for these projects from my Leading Idaho plan aims to ensure that Idaho residents – especially those in our rural communities – can depend on our water and wastewater infrastructure for generations to come,” said Idaho Governor Brad Little.

The following facilities received funding under the Leading Idaho plan:

Birch Creek Culinary Water Company, Inc. – Birch Creek Culinary Water Company, Inc. in Franklin County, was awarded $10,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total project cost is $20,000, and the remaining $10,000 will be funded by Birch Creek Culinary Water Company, Inc.

Caribou Acres Water Company, Inc. – Caribou Acres Water Company, Inc. in Bannock County, was awarded $30,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total project cost is $60,000, and the remaining $30,000 will be funded by Caribou Acres Water Company, Inc.

City of Coeur d’Alene – The city of Coeur d’Alene in Kootenai County was awarded $103,850 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total project cost is $207,700, and the remaining $103,850 will be funded by the city.

City of Declo – The city of Declo in Cassia County was awarded $22,500 to prepare a drinking water planning study and $22,500 to prepare a wastewater planning study and environmental reviews to evaluate the current drinking water and wastewater systems and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost for the drinking water study is $45,000 and the total eligible project cost for the wastewater study is $45,000. The remaining $45,000 will be funded by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) or the US Army Corps of Engineers.

City of Dover – The city of Dover in Bonner County was awarded $82,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current wastewater system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $164,000, and the remaining $82,000 will be funded by the city.

Elmore County – Elmore County was awarded $140,400 to prepare an aquifer recharge feasibility planning study to evaluate the need of an aquifer recharge facility in the county. The total eligible project cost is $280,800, and the remaining $140,400 will be funded by Elmore County.

Emida Water and Sewer Association, Inc. – Emida Water and Sewer Association, Inc. in Benewah County was awarded $35,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current wastewater system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $70,000, and the remaining $35,000 will be funded by USDA and Emida Water and Sewer Association, Inc.

Fish Haven Area Recreational Sewer District – Fish Haven Area Recreational Sewer District in Bear Lake County was awarded $30,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current wastewater facility and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $60,000, and the remaining $30,000 will be funded by Fish Haven Area Recreational Sewer District.

Groveland Water and Sewer District – Groveland Water and Sewer District in Bingham County was awarded $25,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current wastewater facility and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $50,000, and the remaining $25,000 will be funded by USDA-Rural Development or the Army Corps of Engineers.

Hauser Lake Water Association, Inc. – Hauser Lake Water Association, Inc. in Kootenai County was awarded $20,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total project cost is $40,000, and the remaining $20,000 will be funded by Hauser Lake Water Association, Inc.

City of Idaho Falls – The city of Idaho Falls in Bonneville County was awarded $248,448 to prepare a wastewater planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current wastewater system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $496,895, and the remaining $248,448 will be funded by the city.

City of Inkom – The city of Inkom in Bannock County was awarded $20,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current wastewater system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $40,000, and the remaining $20,000 will be funded by the city.

Lakeview Estates Subdivision Homeowners Association, Inc. – Lakeview Estates Subdivision Homeowners Association, Inc. in Clearwater County was awarded $32,500 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $65,000, and the remaining $32,500 will be funded by the Board of Water Resources.

City of Malad – The city of Malad in Oneida County was awarded $42,500 to prepare a drinking water planning study and $50,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current drinking water and wastewater systems and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost for the drinking water study is $113,000 and the total eligible project cost for the wastewater study is $110,000. The remaining $92,500 will be funded by the city.

Moreland Water and Sewer District – Moreland Water and Sewer District in Bingham County was awarded $25,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study and $25,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study and environmental reviews to evaluate the current drinking water and wastewater systems and identity needed improvements. The total eligible project cost for the drinking water study is $50,000 and the total eligible project cost for the wastewater study is $50,000. The remaining $50,000 will be funded by USDA or the US Army Corps of Engineers.

Murphy Community Water System – Murphy Community Water System in Owyhee County was offered $40,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $80,000, and the remaining $40,000 will be funded by Murphy Community Water System.

City of Newdale – The city of Newdale in Fremont County was awarded $20,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total project cost is $40,000, and the remaining $20,000 will be funded by the city.

Outlet Bay Sewer District – Outlet Bay Sewer District in Bonner County was awarded $28,750 to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current wastewater facility and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $57,500, and the remaining $28,750 will be funded by Outlet Bay Sewer District.

City of Paul – The city of Paul in Minidoka County was awarded $39,395 to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current wastewater system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $78,790, and the remaining $39,395 will be funded by the city.

Riverside Water and Sewer District – Riverside Water and Sewer District in Clearwater County was awarded $40,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current wastewater facility and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $80,000, and the remaining $40,000 will be funded by Riverside Water and Sewer District.

City of Soda Springs – The city of Soda Springs in Caribou County was awarded $22,500 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total project cost is $45,000, and the remaining 22,500 will be funded by the city.

Star Sewer and Water District – Star Sewer and Water District in Ada County was awarded $50,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study and $60,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current drinking water and wastewater systems and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost for the drinking water study is $100,000 and the total eligible project cost for the wastewater study is $120,000. The remaining $110,000 will be funded by Star Sewer and Water District.

City of Sugar City – The city of Sugar City in Madison County was awarded $15,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study and $25,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current drinking water and wastewater systems and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost for the drinking water study is $30,000 and the total eligible project cost for the wastewater study is $50,000. The remaining $40,000 will be funded by the city.

West Bonner Water and Sewer District – West Bonner Water and Sewer District in Bonner County was awarded $17,500 to prepare a drinking water planning study to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $35,000, and the remaining $17,500 will be funded by West Bonner Water and Sewer District.

