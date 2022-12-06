BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced the award of $1,681,466 to 26 drinking water and wastewater systems to help the facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades as part of Governor Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” plan.

“Families, farmers, ranchers, and all Idaho residents rely on clean, efficient water and wastewater systems. These systems are not only a crucial part of our way of life, but our economy as well. Funding for these projects from my Leading Idaho plan aims to ensure that Idaho residents – especially those in our rural communities – can depend on our water and wastewater infrastructure for generations to come,” Idaho Governor Brad Little said.

City of Arco – The city of Arco in Butte County was awarded $50,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current wastewater system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $100,000, and the remaining $50,000 will be funded by a USDA-Rural Development Search Grant.

City of Athol – The city of Athol in Kootenai County was awarded $40,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current wastewater system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $80,000, and the remaining $40,000 will be funded by a USDA-Rural Development Search Grant.

City of Bancroft – The city of Bancroft in Caribou County was awarded $30,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current wastewater system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $60,000, and the remaining $30,000 will be funded by the city of Bancroft.

Bear Lake West Homeowners Association, Inc. – Bear Lake West Homeowners Association, Inc. in Bear Lake County was awarded $35,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $70,000, and the remaining $35,000 will be funded by Bear Lake West Homeowners Association, Inc.

City of Bellevue – The city of Bellevue in Blaine County was awarded $50,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $100,000, and the remaining $50,000 will be funded by the city of Bellevue.

Blackhawk Homeowners Association, Inc. – Blackhawk Homeowners Association, Inc. in Bonneville County was awarded $24,900 to prepare a drinking water planning study to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $49,800, and the remaining $24,900 will be funded by Blackhawk Homeowners Association, Inc.

City of Bovill – The city of Bovill in Latah County was awarded $42,500 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $85,000, and the remaining $42,500 will be funded by a USDA-Rural Development search grant and the city of Bovill.

City of Butte – The city of Butte in Butte County was awarded $12,500 to prepare a drinking water planning study to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $25,000, and the remaining $12,500 will be funded by the city of Butte.

Central Shoshone County Water and Sewer District – Central Shoshone County Water and Sewer District in Shoshone County was awarded $132,500 to prepare a drinking water planning study to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $265,000, and the remaining $132,500 will be funded by Central Shoshone County Water and Sewer District.

City of Chubbuck – The city of Chubbuck in Bannock County was awarded $35,750 to prepare a drinking water planning study to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $71,500, and the remaining $35,750 will be funded by the city of Chubbuck.

City of Cottonwood – The city of Cottonwood in Idaho County was awarded $86,100 to prepare a drinking water planning study and $58,650 to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current drinking water and wastewater systems and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost for the drinking water study is $172,000 and the total eligible project cost for the wastewater study is $117,300. The remaining $144,750 will be funded by the city of Cottonwood.

Cottonwood Point Water and Sewer Association – Cottonwood Point Water and Sewer Association in Benewah County was awarded $45,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $90,000, and the remaining $45,000 will be funded by Cottonwood Point Water and Sewer Association.

City of Firth – The city of Firth in Bingham County was awarded $30,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $60,000, and the remaining $30,000 will be funded by city of Firth.

City of Gooding – The city of Gooding in Gooding County was awarded $40,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study and $20,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current drinking water and wastewater systems and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost for the drinking water study is $80,000 and the total eligible project cost for the wastewater study is $40,000. The remaining $60,000 will be funded by the city of Gooding.

Granite Reeder Water and Sewer District – Granite Reeder Water and Sewer District in Bonner County was awarded $20,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current wastewater system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $40,000, and the remaining $20,000 will be funded by Granite Reeder Water and Sewer District.

Groveland Water and Sewer District – Groveland Water and Sewer District in Bingham County was awarded $22,500 to prepare a drinking water study and environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $45,000, and the remaining $22,500 will be funded by either USDA-Rural Development or the Army Corps of Engineers.

City of Hailey – The city of Hailey in Blaine County was awarded $75,255 to prepare a drinking water planning study and $43,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current drinking water and wastewater systems and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost for the drinking water study is $150,510 and the total eligible project cost for the wastewater study is $86,000. The remaining $118,255 will be funded by the city of Hailey.

City of Kuna – The city of Kuna in Ada County was awarded $55,654 to prepare a drinking water planning study and $174,850 to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current drinking water and wastewater systems and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost for the drinking water study is $111,308 and the total eligible project cost for the wastewater study is $349,700. The remaining $230,504 will be funded by the city of Kuna.

City of Lava Hot Springs – The city of Lava Hot Springs in Bannock County was offered $35,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $70,000, and the remaining $35,000 will be funded by the city of Lava Hot Springs.

City of Montpelier – The city of Montpelier in Bear Lake County was awarded $27,500 to prepare a drinking water study and $25,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study and environmental reviews to evaluate the current drinking water and wastewater systems and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost for the drinking water study is $55,000 and the total eligible project cost for the wastewater study is $50,000. The remaining $52,500 will be funded by the city of Montpelier.

City of Paris – The city of Paris in Bear Lake County was awarded $25,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current wastewater system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $50,000, and the remaining $25,000 will be funded by the city of Paris.

Payette Lakes Recreational Water and Sewer District – Payette Lakes Recreational Water and Sewer District in Valley County was awarded $239,850 to prepare a wastewater planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current wastewater system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $479,700, and the remaining $239,850 will be funded by Payette Lakes Recreational Water and Sewer District.

City of Plummer – The city of Plummer in Benewah County was awarded $40,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current wastewater system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $80,000, and the remaining $40,000 will be funded by the city of Plummer.

City of Rupert – The city of Rupert in Minidoka County was awarded $60,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $120,000, and the remaining $60,000 will be funded by the city of Rupert.

City of Smelterville – The city of Smelterville in Shoshone County was awarded $40,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current wastewater system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $80,000, and the remaining $40,000 will be funded by the city of Smelterville.

City of Victor – The city of Victor in Teton County was awarded $64,957 to prepare a wastewater planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current wastewater system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $129,915, and the remaining $64,957 will be funded by the city of Victor.

