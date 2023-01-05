BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Thursday announced the award of $30,304,970 in construction grants to nine drinking water and wastewater systems.

These construction projects are funded from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Governor Brad Little directed to DEQ in 2022.

“Water is our most valuable resource, and we absolutely must keep up the infrastructure to ensure water is clean and plentiful for this generation and future ones. That is why we made historic investments in water quality and quantity this year as part of my ‘Leading Idaho’ plan,” Governor Little said. “These investments also could keep your property taxes low. Property taxes are determined locally but the investments we made in water and other infrastructure needs at the state level help relieve the burden on local government to cover costs of projects, improving the chances property owners won’t be burdened with the costs,” Governor Little said.

The following systems received funding:

Cabinet Mountain Water District – Cabinet Mountain Water District in Boundary County was awarded $2,000,000 to supplement material and labor cost overruns association with their existing project, which consists of improvements to existing water tanks, booster stations, one of the current well facilities, and transmission and distribution lines.

– Cabinet Mountain Water District in Boundary County was awarded $2,000,000 to supplement material and labor cost overruns association with their existing project, which consists of improvements to existing water tanks, booster stations, one of the current well facilities, and transmission and distribution lines. Camp Fire Inland Northwest Council – Camp Fire Island Northwest Council in Spokane County was awarded $1,350,000 to install a new pump station, backup generator, replace outdated electrical systems, replace piping, install a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system and rehab reservoirs, pressure reducing valves, a flow meter, booster station, booster pump, and replace mains.

– Camp Fire Island Northwest Council in Spokane County was awarded $1,350,000 to install a new pump station, backup generator, replace outdated electrical systems, replace piping, install a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system and rehab reservoirs, pressure reducing valves, a flow meter, booster station, booster pump, and replace mains. City of Clark Fork – The city of Clark Fork in Bonner County was awarded $7,020,189 to refurbish their current well sources, construct a new reservoir, and replace pipes.

– The city of Clark Fork in Bonner County was awarded $7,020,189 to refurbish their current well sources, construct a new reservoir, and replace pipes. City of Dayton – The city of Dayton in Franklin County was awarded $337,019 to complement the existing loan project, which includes drilling two replacement wells.

– The city of Dayton in Franklin County was awarded $337,019 to complement the existing loan project, which includes drilling two replacement wells. Drake Subdivision Property Owner’s Association of Domestic and Lateral Water Users, Inc. – Drake Subdivision Property Owner’s Association of Domestic and Lateral Water Users, Inc. in Canyon County was awarded $969,739 to drill two wells, replace water mains, and construct a new well house.

– Drake Subdivision Property Owner’s Association of Domestic and Lateral Water Users, Inc. in Canyon County was awarded $969,739 to drill two wells, replace water mains, and construct a new well house. Elk City Water and Sewer Association, Inc. – Elk City Water and Sewer Association, Inc. in Idaho County was awarded $1,649,032 to complete testing in their existing wastewater lagoons and aid in the construction of a new soil absorption system, collection system, and wastewater laboratory facilities.

– Elk City Water and Sewer Association, Inc. in Idaho County was awarded $1,649,032 to complete testing in their existing wastewater lagoons and aid in the construction of a new soil absorption system, collection system, and wastewater laboratory facilities. Kingston-Cataldo Sewer District – Kingston-Cataldo Sewer District in Shoshone County was awarded $6,170,600 to create a new land application treatment plan and lift station.

– Kingston-Cataldo Sewer District in Shoshone County was awarded $6,170,600 to create a new land application treatment plan and lift station. Panhandle Village Water System – Panhandle Village Water System in Kootenai County was awarded $3,119,134 to help replace the current distribution system and install a water storage tank, new booster pumps, and a new water well.

– Panhandle Village Water System in Kootenai County was awarded $3,119,134 to help replace the current distribution system and install a water storage tank, new booster pumps, and a new water well. City of Rupert – The city of Rupert in Minidoka County was awarded $7,689,257 to retrofit their existing wells with pressure filtration, construct a new well with standby power, add pressure relief to an existing booster station, replace water mains, and create and investigative sampling plan.

