BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced the award $345,000 to eight drinking water and wastewater systems to help the facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades.

The systems include: Rigby, Garden City, Murtaugh, Big Twelve Water Association, Oden View Estates Improvement Association, Inc., Central Shoshone County Water District, St. Charles, and Kingston-Cataldo Sewer District. These planning grants are funded from the $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Governor Little directed to DEQ on August 6, 2021.

City of Rigby – The city of Rigby in Jefferson County was awarded $40,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study to evaluate the water system’s deficiencies and develop alternatives for any needed improvements. The total eligible cost is $80,000 and the remaining $40,000 will be funded by the city.

Garden City – Garden City in Ada County was awarded $71,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study to evaluate the water system’s deficiencies and develop alternatives for any needed improvements. The total eligible cost of the project is $142,000 and the remaining $71,000 will be funded by the city.

City of Murtaugh – The city of Murtaugh in Twin Falls County was awarded $37,500 to prepare a drinking water planning study to evaluate the water system’s deficiencies and develop alternatives for any needed improvements. The total eligible cost of the project is $75,000 and the remaining $37,500 will be funded by the city.

Big Twelve Water Association – Big Twelve Water Association in Fremont County was awarded $45,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study in conjunction with the city of Island Park to evaluate the water system’s deficiencies and develop alternatives for any needed improvements. The total eligible cost of the project is $90,000 and the remaining $45,000 will be funded by Big Twelve Water Association.

Oden View Estates Improvement Association, Inc. – Oden View Estates Improvement Association, Inc. in Bonner County was awarded $28,650 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the water system’s deficiencies and develop alternatives for any needed improvements. The total eligible cost of the project is $57,300 and the remaining $28,650 will be funded by Oden View Estates Improvement Association, Inc.

Central Shoshone County Water District – Central Shoshone County Water District in Shoshone County was awarded $57,500 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the water system’s deficiencies and develop alternatives for any needed improvements. The total eligible cost is $115,000 and the remaining $57,500 will be funded by Central Shoshone County Water District.

City of St. Charles – The city of St. Charles in Bear Lake County was awarded a $25,000wastewater planning grant for and a $25,000 drinking water planning grant to prepare planning studies and environmental reviews that evaluate the current wastewater and drinking water systems and develop alternatives for any needed improvements. The total eligible cost for the wastewater project is $50,000 and the drinking water project is $50,000. The remaining $50,000 will be funded by the city.

Kingston-Cataldo Sewer District – Kingston-Cataldo Sewer District in Shoshone County was awarded $15,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current wastewater system and develop alternatives for any needed improvements. The total eligible cost of the project is $30,000 and the remaining $15,000 will be funded by Kingston-Cataldo Sewer District.

