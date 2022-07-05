BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced the award of $82,467 to three drinking water and wastewater systems to help the facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades.

The systems include Country Haven Utilities Association Inc., Terrace Lakes Water Company, and the city of Juliaetta. These planning grants are funded from the $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Governor Little directed to DEQ on August 6, 2021.

“Families, farmers, ranchers, and all Idaho residents rely on clean, efficient water and wastewater systems,” Idaho Governor Brad Little said. “These systems are not only a crucial part of our way of life but our economy as well. Funding for these projects from my Leading Idaho plan aims to ensure that Idaho residents – especially those in our rural communities – can depend on our water and wastewater infrastructure for generations to come.”

Country Haven Utilities Association, Inc. – Country Haven Utilities Association Inc. in Bingham County was awarded $14,967 to prepare a drinking water planning study to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $29,935, and the remaining $14,967 will be funded by Country Haven Utilities Association, Inc.

Terrace Lakes Water Company – Terrace Lakes Water Company in Boise County was awarded $30,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $60,000, and the remaining $30,000 will be funded by Terrace Lakes Water Company.

City of Juliaetta – The city of Juliaetta in Latah County was awarded $37,500 to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current wastewater system and develop alternatives for any needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $75,000, and the remaining $37,500 will be funded by the US Department of Agriculture Rural Development.

The post DEQ awards nearly $83,000 to 3 drinking water and wastewater systems across Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.