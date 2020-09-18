Idaho

EAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has extended an air pollution forecast and caution for Custer and Lemhi counties.

Due to wildfire smoke health impacts may occur, burning restrictions are in effect. Air quality is currently in the moderate category and is forecast to be in the moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups categories. H

When air quality is moderate, air quality is acceptable; however, people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution may experience health impacts and should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

Voluntary burn ban for residential wood burning activities is in place.

All outdoor open burning is prohibited by the Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with the Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in Idaho (IDAPA 58.01.01.550).

The DEQ has lifted the air pollution forecast and caution for Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Teton counties. Due to improved air quality, burning restrictions are lifted. Air quality is currently in the moderate category.

No woodstove burning restrictions are in place.

Open burning restrictions have been lifted in accordance with the Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in Idaho (IDAPA 58.01.01.550).