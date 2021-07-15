LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has extended an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Lemhi County of degraded air quality.

Due elevated pollutant levels health impacts may occur, burning restrictions are in effect. Air quality is currently in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category and is forecast to range from the moderate to unhealthy category. The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5).

When air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. The general public is unlikely to be affected.

Voluntary burn ban for residential wood burning activities is in effect.

All outdoor open burning is prohibited by the Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with the Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in Idaho (IDAPA 58.01.01.550).

