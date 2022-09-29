REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has extended the public comment period for the proposed city of Rexburg Idaho Pollution Discharge Elimination System (IPDES) Permit (ID0023817).

Interested parties now have until Oct. 10, 2022, at 5 p.m. to submit written comments.

The permit authorizes the discharge of treated municipal wastewater to the South Fork Teton River for five years. The permit identifies the pollutants of concern and specifies associated discharge limits. Additionally, the permit specifies monitoring and reporting requirements necessary to ensure compliance, protect human health, and assure the integrity of Idaho’s environment.

The draft permit and fact sheet are available for public review at DEQ’s Idaho Falls Regional Office (900 N Skyline Drive, Suite B, Idaho Falls, ID), DEQ State Office (1410 N Hilton Street, Boise, ID), and on DEQ’s Public Comment Opportunities page.

Submit written comments on the draft permit and fact sheet electronically on DEQ’s website or by mail or email to:

Matt Stutzman

Surface and Wastewater Division

1410 N Hilton St.

Boise, ID 83706

matthew.stutzman@deq.idaho.gov

