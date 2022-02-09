BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Due to an anticipated increase in funding from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is extending the deadline for project submissions for the previously announced Sustainable Materials Management Grant application.

Applicants now have until April 29, 2022, to submit an application. The maximum funding available to support these projects is expected to increase from $146,800 to $246,800.

The funding is made possible through a grant from EPA’s Sustainable Materials Management Program, which promotes using and reusing materials more productively over their entire lifecycle.

Previously, Sustainable Materials Management grant funds have supported projects that increase the recycling and reuse rate of construction and demolition waste, reduce food waste, increase rural recycling rates, and encourage yard waste composting. Emphasis for this grant will be placed on projects that seek to reuse materials or divert them from the landfill while demonstrating long term financial sustainability.

More information on eligibility, project descriptions, and proposal submissions may be found on DEQ’s Vendor Opportunities page.

