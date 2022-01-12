FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an Air Quality Advisory to notify residents of Franklin County of forecasted poor air quality.

Open burning is currently prohibited by the Air Quality Rule.

DEQ forecasts the air quality to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category on Wednesday and Thursday. In that category, members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected.

On Friday, the air quality is forecasted to be acceptable; however, for some pollutants, there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are usually sensitive to air pollution.

You can check DEQ’s air quality forecasts each day HERE.

