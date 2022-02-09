LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality advisory for Lemhi County.

The advisory is to notify residents of degraded air quality which is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups until 2 p.m. Thursday.

Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects.

Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory.

Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.

You can check the current air quality HERE.

