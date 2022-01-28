POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for Pocatello and Chubbuck.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality reports a high-pressure system aloft has degraded air quality.

Open burning is currently prohibited.

The high pressure aloft is expected to remain over the area until Sunday, January 30 at which time the weather is expected to change with an increase in winds scouring out the pollutants over the area.

