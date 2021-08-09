SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has lifted an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, and Power Counties of improved air quality.

Due to improved air quality, burning restrictions are being lifted.

Air quality is currently in the moderate category and is forecast to improve to the good category. The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5). When air quality is good, air quality is considered satisfactory and air pollution poses little or no risk.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

There are no wood stove burning restrictions.

Open burning restrictions have been lifted in accordance with the Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in

Idaho (IDAPA 58.01.01.550).

The post DEQ lifts air pollution forecast and caution southeast Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.