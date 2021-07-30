SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has lifted an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Lemhi County of improved air quality.

Due to improved air quality, burning restrictions are being lifted.

Air quality is currently in the moderate category and is forecast to remain in the moderate category with periods in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category. The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5).

When air quality is moderate, air quality is acceptable; however, people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution may experience health impacts and should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

There are no burning restrictions.

Open burning restrictions have been lifted in accordance with the Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in Idaho (IDAPA 58.01.01.550).

