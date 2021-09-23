BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is introducing a new mobile app, AIR Idaho, to provide forecasted and current air quality information to help protect your health during poor air quality episodes.

The AIR Idaho app features air quality information relative to your location as well as an interactive real-time map that displays data from over 30 monitoring stations across the state. It also provides a three-day forecast detailing whether the air quality is expected to deteriorate and if there are times when air quality is expected to be better.

“This mobile app puts air quality information at your fingertips so you can make decisions to protect your health,” said Tiffany Floyd, DEQ’s Air Quality Division Administrator.

The app also features real-time information related open burning restrictions, a list of regional and statewide air quality resources, tips to stay safe during a smoke or inversion event, and information on how you can help protect our air.

Users can download the app for free at the App Store for iPhone or Google Play and select a location to receive information for a specific area. Enable notifications to receive information on local air quality advisories and burn restrictions. Use your phone’s location services to receive information for your area; or select a default county if you do not use your phone’s location.

