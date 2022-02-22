BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) seeks comment on the 2022 Integrated Report.

The report describes DEQ’s ongoing efforts to monitor, assess, track, and restore the chemical, physical, and biological integrity of the state’s surface waters. It also provides background information DEQ’s water pollution control program and special concerns affecting water quality; an overview of DEQ’s surface water monitoring and assessment program, including beneficial use attainment status results for all state surface waters and a discussion about public health issues; an overview of Idaho’s ground water monitoring and assessment efforts; and a summary of public participation in the development of the Integrated Report.

The report is available for review on DEQ’s website and at DEQ’s State Office (1410 North Hilton Street, Boise, ID 83706).

Written comments will be accepted through March 21, 2022, at 5 pm. Submit comments electronically on DEQ’s Public Comment Opportunities page or by mail or email to:

Jason Pappani

Surface Water Bureau Chief

1410 North Hilton Street

Boise, ID 83706

Jason.Pappani@deq.idaho.gov

