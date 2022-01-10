BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) seeks comment on a draft Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (IPDES) permit for the drinking water general permit.

The draft permit would authorize the discharge of wastewater to Waters of the United States within the state of Idaho for a term of five years. The permit identifies the pollutants of concern and the required limits for each pollutant or parameter, and monitoring and reporting requirements necessary to ensure compliance with the permit and protect human health and the environment.

Written comments on the draft permit and fact sheet will be accepted through February 9 at 5 p.m. MST. The draft permit and fact sheet are available for public review at DEQ’s state office (1410 N. Hilton St.), DEQ’s Regional Offices in Coeur d’Alene, Lewiston, Boise, Idaho Falls, Twin Falls, and Pocatello, and on DEQ’s Public Comment Opportunities page. A public meeting may be held, if requested in writing, by January 24 by 5 p.m. MST.

Comments and questions regarding this process should be directed to Jonathan Drygas, or on DEQ’s Public Comment Opportunities page. Comments should address water quality considerations and include supporting materials where available. Comments should also reference the Drinking Water Treatment Facility and permit number (IDG380000).

Jonathan Drygas

Surface & Wastewater Division

1410 N. Hilton St.

Boise, ID 83706

Jonathan.Drygas@deq.idaho.gov

Please submit requests for a public meeting electronically on DEQ’s website, by mail, or email to Lori Flook.

Lori Flook

Surface & Wastewater Division

1410 N. Hilton St.

Boise, ID 83706

Lori.Flook@deq.idaho.gov

