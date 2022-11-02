BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) seeks comment on a draft water reuse permit for Basic American Foods in Blackfoot.

The draft permit would authorize Basic American Foods to operate a water reuse system for seven years and allow recycled water to be used to irrigate crops during the growing and nongrowing season.

The draft permit also establishes monitoring requirements, limits on nutrient and hydraulic loading, and conditions established by DEQ to protect public health and the environment. As part of the permitting process, the permittee was also required to show that its operation would not cause public health or environmental concerns.

The draft permit is available for public review at DEQ’s State Office (1410 North Hilton Street), DEQ’s Pocatello Regional Office (444 Hospital Way #300), and on DEQ’s Public Comment Opportunities page. Written comments will be accepted through November 30, 2022, at 5 pm MST. Submit comments electronically on DEQ’s website or by mail or email to:

Scott MacDonald

Water Quality Staff Engineer

444 Hospital Way #300

Pocatello, ID 83201

Scott.MacDonald@deq.idaho.gov

