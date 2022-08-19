FRANKLIN, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality seeks comment on a draft reuse permit for the City of Franklin.

The City of Franklin operates a Class 1 treatment and Class I collection system, consisting of a 3-cell treatment lagoon system, a winter storage lagoon, and a slow rate recycled water land application system.

The draft permit would authorize the city to operate a water reuse system for five years and allow recycled water to be used to irrigate crops during the growing season.

The draft permit and staff analysis are available for public review at DEQ’s State Office (1410 North Hilton Street), DEQ’s Pocatello Regional Office (444 Hospital Way, #300) and on DEQ’s Public Comment Opportunities page. Written comments will be accepted through September 19, 2022, at 5 pm MST. Submit comments electronically on DEQ’s website or by mail or email to:

Scott MacDonald

Staff Engineer

Pocatello Regional Office

444 Hospital Way, #300

Pocatello, ID 83201

Scott.MacDonald@deq.idaho.gov

