POWER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) seeks comment on a draft water reuse permit for the City of Rockland in Power County.

The city operates a class 1 municipal collection and treatment system, a 3-cell lagoon system, a winter storage lagoon, and a slow-rate land application system 15 miles south of American Falls, Idaho. Upgrades began in 2012 to add land for a recycled water land application system and a winter storage lagoon west of the treatment lagoons. The city also purchased a 160-acre parcel as part of their 2012 facility upgrades and completed the winter storage lagoon construction in 2013.

The permit would authorize the city to continue operating a water reuse system for an additional five years and allow recycled water to be used to irrigate crops during the growing season. The draft permit also establishes monitoring requirements, limits on nutrient and hydraulic loading, and conditions established by DEQ to protect public health and the environment. As part of the permitting process, the facility was required to show that its operation would not cause public health or environmental concerns.

The draft permit is available for public review at DEQ’s State Office (1410 North Hilton Street), DEQ’s Pocatello Regional Office (444 Hospital Way #300 Pocatello, ID 83201), and on DEQ’s Public Comment Opportunities page. Written comments will be accepted through Dec. 19, 2022, at 5 pm MDT. Submit comments electronically on DEQ’s website or by mail or email to:

Scott MacDdonald

444 Hospital Way #300

Pocatello, ID 83201

Scott.MacDonald@deq.idaho.gov

