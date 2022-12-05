IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is seeking comment on a draft water reuse permit for Riverbend Meats, LLC.

Riverbend Meats, LLC is planning to construct an industrial reuse facility near Idaho Falls. As part of its operations, the facility is proposing to beneficially use approximately 64 million gallons per year of industrial recycled water from the beef processing facility to irrigate 590 acres of crops during the growing season and limited land application during the nongrowing season.

The draft reuse permit establishes monitoring requirements, limits on nutrient and hydraulic loading, and conditions established by DEQ to protect public health and the environment. As part of the permitting process, the permittee was also required to show that its operation would not cause public health or environmental concerns.

The draft permit materials are available for public review at DEQ’s State Office (1410 North Hilton Street), DEQ’s Idaho Falls Regional Office (900 N. Skyline Drive, Suite B), and on DEQ’s Public Comment Opportunities page. Written comments will be accepted through January 3, 2023, at 5 pm MST. Submit comments electronically on DEQ’s website or by mail or email to:

Tyler Ayers

Water Quality Engineer

900 N. Skyline Drive, Suite B

Idaho Falls, ID 8340

tyler.ayers@deq.idaho.gov

