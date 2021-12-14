ONEIDA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking comment on a draft water reuse permit for the city of Malad.

The city operates a municipal Class I treatment and collection system and is proposing to upgrade its wastewater treatment and reuse facility, including three treatment lagoons and two winter storage lagoons. The city is also proposing to land apply up to 83.9 million gallons of recycled water annually.

The draft permit would authorize the company to operate a wastewater reuse system for five years. It also allows recycled water to be used to irrigate crops during the growing season.

The draft permit and staff analysis are available for review at DEQ’s State Office (1410 North Hilton Street) and on DEQ’s Public Comment Opportunities page.

Written comments on the draft permit will be accepted through January 13, 2022 at 5 p.m. MDT.

