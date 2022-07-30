IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) seeks comment on a proposed wastewater reuse permit modification for Idahoan Foods, LLC.

Idahoan Foods is a potato processing facility located approximately 1.5 miles north of the Idaho Falls Airport in Bonneville County. The facility land applies recycled water to four permitted management units located near the processing facility.

The permit modification adds 148.9 acres to the permit and extends the permit expiration date to August 9, 2026. It allows recycled water from Idahoan Food, LLC to be used to irrigate crops during the growing season and applied at limited rates during the non-growing season.

Written comments will be accepted through August 11, 2022, at 5 pm MDT. The draft permit modification and staff analysis are available for public review at DEQ’s state office (1410 N. Hilton St. 83706), DEQ’s Idaho Falls Regional Office (900 N. Skyline Drive, Suite B), and on DEQ’s website.

Submit comments on DEQ’s Public Comment Opportunities page or by mail or email to:

Todd Higgins

1410 North Hilton Street

Boise, ID 83703

todd.higgins@deq.idaho.gov

The post DEQ seeks comment on proposed wastewater reuse permit modification for Idahoan Foods, LLC appeared first on Local News 8.