BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking grant applications for the Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) Improvement Fund program.

The CAFO Improvement Fund was established by the Idaho State Legislature in 2022 to help dairies, feedlots, and other concentrated animal feeding operations implement on-site environmental improvement projects.

Funds will go towards projects that protect and improve air, water, or soil quality and/or reduce greenhouse gas emissions on the site. Projects eligible for CAFO improvement grants are not eligible for other nonpoint source funding through DEQ.

A successful CAFO grant must meet the following criteria:

A minimum of 40% of the total project costs must come from sources other than the CAFO Improvement Fund.

Projects must start within one year of the award and be completed within three years.

Producer must have an approved and current Environmental/Nutrient Management Plan (NMP) in accordance with state regulations and must be in compliance, as demonstrated by the most recent NMP review.

Demonstrate how project/equipment/practice will be maintained over time.

Project must be implemented within the CAFO management area.

Applicants with more than one CAFO may submit separate applications for multiple facilities but awards will be capped at $1 million per owner/partnership.

Additional information and application materials are available on DEQ’s Confined Animal Feeding Operations Improvement Subgrants in Idaho web page. Applications will be accepted through August 31, 2022, at 5 pm MST. Incomplete applications will not be accepted.

Submit completed applications via email to Mary.Anne.Nelson@deq.idaho.gov using the following format for a title subject line: CAFO Improvement Application – insert name of the project.

