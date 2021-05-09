BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is accepting source water protection grant applications for the 2021-2022 funding cycle.

DEQ’s source water protection grants provide funding for projects that protect sources of public drinking water.

Eligible applicants include public water systems, state and local government agencies, tribes, special districts such as soil conservation districts, associations, nonprofit organizations and educational institutions in Idaho.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Projects can address a variety of activities but must contribute to improved protection of one or more public water supply sources:

Contaminant pathway removal (e.g., closure of abandoned or unused wells)

Contaminant source identification (e.g., research)

Contaminant removal (e.g., hazardous waste collection, pollution prevention, and waste reduction)

Contaminant management (e.g., implementation of best management practices or structures to divert contaminated runoff from the source)

Restoration and conservation of the ecological function of source water protection areas

Education and information sharing (e.g., brochures, workshops, and media campaigns)

Security measures to protect the source

The maximum award per grant is $10,000 for local projects and $15,000 for regional projects. Grants cannot be used for personnel or equipment costs associated with the operation and maintenance of drinking water systems.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Applications are due by July 30, 2021.

The post DEQ seeks source water protection grant applications appeared first on Local News 8.