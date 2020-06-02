AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Deseret Industries stores and donation centers have started to reopen based on local regulations and store preparedness.

Initially, donations at all stores will be appointment only. Select your location HERE to make an appointment.

They’ve shifted to a touchless donation process and ask donors pre-sort donations before arriving. Read more HERE.

Store hours have been reduced. These hours will be changing over time, but most stores will operate Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Check hours for your store.

When a store will reopen for business depends on local regulations and store preparedness, including having sanitization materials on hand.

Safety measures will be in place at all stores. This includes all staff and associates wearing masks and gloves. We encourage all shoppers and donors to wear masks as well. Read more HERE.

IDAHO REOPENING DATES

