IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – An FBI affidavit gives more details surrounding the disappearance of 19-year-old Dylan Rounds.

Rounds became a farmer in Box Elder County, Utah but hasn’t been seen since late May.

Federal prosecutors just charged Rounds’ neighbor 59-year-old James Brenner for illegally having guns.

They did not list Brenner as a person of interest in the case but noted him asking a friend to hide his guns.

When asked why, Brenner told that friend it was for “his own safety” and ‘”he last time he had trouble with the law they took everything from him, and he did not want the things he had left to be taken again.”

Brenner is a convicted felon and cannot have a gun.

The last thing Rounds told his family was tat he was “putting the grain truck in a shelter.”

According to the official complaint, the shelter for the grain truck is on a parcel of land where Brenner’s trailer is.

