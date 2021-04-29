BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) is pleased to announce a new funding opportunity to establish and operate mobile, off-site, walk-in and special COVID-19 vaccination clinics in underserved populations.

That includes communities of high social vulnerabilities, racial and ethnic minority populations, and rural communities, among others.

A total of $9 million is available on a first-come, first-served basis to enrolled COVID-19 vaccine providers, who can apply for funding HERE.

“The safe and efficient administration of the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho is our No. 1 priority. DHW is actively working to make sure there are no resource barriers for providers in performing this critical role, especially to underserved populations and rural communities,” Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch said. “It’s critical to make it as easy as possible for Idahoans 16 and older to choose to get vaccinated. This grant funding is an effort to provide vaccination opportunities to people where they work, play, and live their lives.”

Grant money can be used for any COVID-19 vaccine services the recipient provides outside of their usual, appointment-based clinics. Examples include, but are not limited to: mobile, off-site, pop-up, walk-in clinics door-to-door vaccination efforts; in-home vaccination for homebound individuals; clinics joined with community and job fairs; and walk-up sites at pharmacies, shopping centers, places of worship, colleges and universities, salons, and other locations.

An initial funding cap of $500,000 per applicant will apply for this funding opportunity.

Eligible applicants must either be currently enrolled as an Idaho COVID-19 vaccine provider or must partner with an enrolled Idaho COVID-19 vaccine provider to administer the mobile/offsite/special COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Anyone 16 years of age and older can now get a COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho.

The post DHW announces new funding opportunity for COVID-19 vaccination clinics appeared first on Local News 8.