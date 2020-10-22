Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is partnering with Get Tested COVID-19 to maintain an active, accurate database for designated COVID-19 testing centers in Idaho.

Get Tested COVID-19 is a volunteer, community-led project founded to help people across the nation find COVID-19 testing centers in their communities.

“We’re excited to make this available for Idahoans who are seeking testing for the virus that causes COVID-19,” said Sonja Schriever, chief of the Bureau of Community and Environmental Health in the Division of Public Health. “We hope this provides information for individuals about testing availability and testing sites that are close to home.

Just go to get-tested-covid19.org and type in your ZIP code.

The site will show a list and map of testing centers within 40 miles of the ZIP code entered.

The site provides information on the testing centers, such as if an order is needed to get a test, if the site takes walk-ins or appointments must be scheduled, if drive-through testing is available, and basic information including hours of operation and directions to the site.

The website will be updated weekly with new testing sites as that information become available.

Submit information about new testing sites to bceh@dhw.idaho.gov.