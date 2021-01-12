Idaho Strong Facebook Page

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, in conjunction with the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, recently rolled out the IdahoSTRONG program throughout the State.

This program assists Idahoans by providing emotional support and navigation to resources during these stressful times.

The IdahoSTRONG website provides a list of community resources that can help individuals not only with COVID-19 related hardships but also supports individuals who are struggling to make ends meet or who may be experiencing reduced capacity.

Another aspect of IdahoSTRONG program is the COVID Help Now Line where representatives are available by phone (866-947-5186) or text (986-867-1073) to any Idahoan who needs a listening ear or ideas of where to turn when struggling. A live representative will answer the call and work with individuals on their specific needs, assist them in identifying and connecting with the appropriate resources.

The City of Blackfoot is supportive of the program and what it offers citizens. Should individuals need to speak to someone, representatives are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. MST, seven days a week.

In addition, callers may also leave a message during off-hours to receive a call back the following day.

