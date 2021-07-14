BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – To continue to provide relevant, timely data about Idaho’s vaccine efforts, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has made some changes to the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard to reflect the changing nature of the pandemic and the ready supply of COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

Below is a summary by tab of the main changes, which took effect Wednesday.

Landing page As focus has moved away from the state’s supply because there is more than enough vaccine for those who want it and toward how many people are getting vaccinated, charts showing doses administered and distributed by local public health districts and statewide have been simplified or removed.

Demographics This page has been revamped to show the total population makeup of age, race, and ethnicity, as well as the share of total vaccinations for each group so we can better understand which groups are vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Vaccine Providers This tab has been removed because vaccine inventory is steady, and providers have vaccine for those who choose to get it.

Pre-Registered Residents This tab has been removed because pre-registering for an appointment is no longer necessary and use of the pre-registration tool has decreased significantly.



