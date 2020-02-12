POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) will hold a diaper drive on Valentine’s Day at the Pocatello Fred Meyer.

Donated diapers will go to families in need in southeast Idaho.

SIPH said one in three families in Idaho struggle to afford diapers.

On average, diapers cost approximately $80 per month and many community support programs such as food stamps or WIC do not cover the cost of diapers.

The drive goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

