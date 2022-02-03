IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – New life is moving into the old Macy’s store at the Grand Teton Mall in Idaho Falls, and it should fit in well with all the outdoor opportunists we have to offer.

Idaho Falls Public Information Officer confirmed to us Thursday DICK’s Sporting Goods will take over the space.

DICK’s already has a location in Pocatello.

The company says it is the largest sporting goods retailer in the US with its headquarters based in the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania area.

The permit to start renovations was just issued.

There has been no word from DICK’s on how long that will take or an opening date.

